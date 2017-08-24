Thu, 24 August 2017 at 6:03 pm
Usher Files Legal Response to Woman's Herpes Lawsuit
- Here is what Usher said in his legal response to the lawsuit – TMZ
- A veteran dancer on Dancing With the Stars might be returning – Just Jared Jr
- Jon and Kate Gosselin are still fighting with each other – DListed
- Relive the 30 wildest VMA moments of all time – TooFab
- Spyware firm suggests parents use software to determine if their kids are gay – Towleroad
- Liam Payne shares the cutest picture with his girlfriend – J-14
- Mario Lopez was captured hitting the road with his four-legged companion, Julio Lopez, and gearing up with one of Autotrader’s “New Dog Smell” car air fresheners in honor of National Dog Day.
Just Jared on Facebook