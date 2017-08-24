Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 3:50 am

Vin Diesel Sports Paint-Splattered Jeans for NYC Dinner Outing

Vin Diesel Sports Paint-Splattered Jeans for NYC Dinner Outing

Vin Diesel showed off his style while out to dinner in the Big Apple!

The 50-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor was in a cheery mood as he left the restaurant on Wednesday (August 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vin Diesel

He wore a white polo shirt with black trim, black boots, and white paint-splattered blue jeans.

On Monday, Vin checked out the 2017 Solar Eclipse and shared his experience with fans on Instagram. Watch his video below!

ICYMI, Vin recently landed a spot on Forbes‘ highest-paid actors of 2017 list. See who else made the list.

One…

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Just Jared on Facebook
vin diesel sports paint splattered jeans for nyc dinner outing 01
vin diesel sports paint splattered jeans for nyc dinner outing 02
vin diesel sports paint splattered jeans for nyc dinner outing 03
vin diesel sports paint splattered jeans for nyc dinner outing 04
vin diesel sports paint splattered jeans for nyc dinner outing 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Vin Diesel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr
  • Whiteley

    Terrible fashion sense.