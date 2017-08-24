Watch Sesame Street's Adorable 'Despacito' Parody (Video)

If you haven’t seen Sesame Street‘s “Despacito” parody video, “El Patito,” you’re missing out.

Ernie, Bert (“Oh no, not this song again”), and Rosita tackled Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit track in a video released on Monday (August 21).

In the clip, Ernie sings about his rubber duckie with lines like, “Rubber Duckie, it is a connection/ It doesn’t have to be a tubby session, ya/ Take my day from zero to 11, ya.”

The Spanish-language chorus then follows: “Oh, el patito, es mi favorito/ Donde quiera que vaya hace su sonido/ El patito es tu buen amigo/ El patito.”

Watch the real song of the summer below!



Sesame Street: El Patito featuring Ernie and Rubber Duckie (Despacito Parody)