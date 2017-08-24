Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 9:39 pm

Who Went Home on 'Big Brother 19'? Week Eight Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Big Brother 19'? Week Eight Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want to know what happened on Big Brother!

Another contestant has been sent to the jury house following a live eviction on Big Brother.

TOP 8 REVEALED: Here are the contestants still competing!

Going into the episode, Christmas was the head of household and her main target was Mark, though she did not put him up on the block.

Matt and Jason were nominated and the plan was the backdoor Mark if her didn’t win the veto. After Jason won the veto and took himself on the block, Mark was nominated.

Click inside to find out who went home…

And the contestant sent home was…

Mark Jansen (26)

Hometown: Grand Island, N.Y.

Current City: Grand Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Personal Trainer
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr