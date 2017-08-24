Who Went Home on 'Big Brother 19'? Week Eight Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want to know what happened on Big Brother!

Another contestant has been sent to the jury house following a live eviction on Big Brother.

TOP 8 REVEALED: Here are the contestants still competing!

Going into the episode, Christmas was the head of household and her main target was Mark, though she did not put him up on the block.

Matt and Jason were nominated and the plan was the backdoor Mark if her didn’t win the veto. After Jason won the veto and took himself on the block, Mark was nominated.

Click inside to find out who went home…

And the contestant sent home was…

Mark Jansen (26)

Hometown: Grand Island, N.Y.

Current City: Grand Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Personal Trainer