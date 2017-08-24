Who Won 'Boy Band' 2017? In Real Life Members Are...

The five winners of the ABC series Boy Band‘s first season have been revealed and the new boy band has a name – In Real Life!

The new group will receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records and their first single was written by hitmaker Justin Tranter.

Rita Ora hosted the show over the past ten weeks and the judges, known on the show as “architects,” were Backstreet Boys‘ Nick Carter, Spice Girls‘ Emma Bunton, and producer Timbaland.

