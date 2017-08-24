Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 8:57 pm

Who Won 'Boy Band' 2017? In Real Life Members Are...

The five winners of the ABC series Boy Band‘s first season have been revealed and the new boy band has a name – In Real Life!

The new group will receive a recording contract with Hollywood Records and their first single was written by hitmaker Justin Tranter.

Rita Ora hosted the show over the past ten weeks and the judges, known on the show as “architects,” were Backstreet BoysNick Carter, Spice GirlsEmma Bunton, and producer Timbaland.

Click through the slideshow to meet the five winners…
  • Danielle Wyatt

    Absolutely disappointed with the results! I at least thought that Jaden Gray would get a spot.

  • CoCo Turtle

    Jaden was great, but he would never have fit in with this bag of marshmallows dipped in mayonnaise that they were looking for.

  • Danielle Wyatt

    May I ask why you feel this way?