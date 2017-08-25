Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 1:07 am

ABC Releases New TGIT Fall Promo Using Taylor Swift's New Song - Watch!

TGIT is just a few weeks ago and ABC is giving us a taste of our favorite shows returning with the help of Taylor Swift!

The network just released the first promo for Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder featuring Taylor‘s new song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder all return on Thursday, September 28 on ABC starting 8/7c.

Make sure you listen to Taylor‘s new song “Look What You Made Me Do” here.

Watch the promo below!


TGIT Returns – Look What You Made Me Do
