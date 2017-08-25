Adam Lambert Keeps It Cool in Camoflauge at the Club

Adam Lambert makes a stealthy cameo at Poppy Nightclub on Thursday night (August 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old “Two Fux” crooner kept it cool in a camouflage jacket and a black shirt while hitting up the hot spot, sporting a grin before and after entering the WeHo club.

Adam attended Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards last weekend (August 19) in Los Angeles, where he posed for red carpet photos alongside Aaron Carter.

