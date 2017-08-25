Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 11:44 am

Adam Lambert Keeps It Cool in Camoflauge at the Club

Adam Lambert Keeps It Cool in Camoflauge at the Club

Adam Lambert makes a stealthy cameo at Poppy Nightclub on Thursday night (August 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 35-year-old “Two Fux” crooner kept it cool in a camouflage jacket and a black shirt while hitting up the hot spot, sporting a grin before and after entering the WeHo club.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Lambert

Adam attended Project Angel Food’s 2017 Angel Awards last weekend (August 19) in Los Angeles, where he posed for red carpet photos alongside Aaron Carter.

More photos of Adam entering and leaving Poppy Nightclub below…
Just Jared on Facebook
adam lambert weho club 01
adam lambert weho club 02
adam lambert weho club 03
adam lambert weho club 04
adam lambert weho club 05

Credit: NGRE, Roger; Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Adam Lambert

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr