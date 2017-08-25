Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 1:59 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Just Bought a Boho Chic NYC Apartment!

Alexander Skarsgard has a brand new bachelor pad in the Big Apple!

The 41-year-old actor, who is Emmy-nominated for his work in HBO’s Big Little Lies, just picked up an apartment in New York City’s East Village.

Alex paid $2.3 million for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that measures approximately 1,100 square feet, according to Variety.

The fourth floor walk-up is on the top floor of a 19th-century townhouse and the pad features a private rooftop deck with a great view of the city.

Parker Posey previously owned the apartment from 2000 to 2008 and Chloe Sevigny once owned it as well before she sold it in 2013.
Photos: Getty
