Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 4:00 am

Amanda Seyfried & Husband Thomas Sadosky Enjoy Family Outing in LA

Amanda Seyfried & Husband Thomas Sadosky Enjoy Family Outing in LA

Amanda Seyfried takes her dog Finn for a walk as she runs some errands on Thursday afternoon (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year=old actress and new mom looked cool in a pair of dark jeans and pink slides as she ran to the post office before grabbing an iced drink to go.

Later that day, Amanda and husband Thomas Sadosky were spotted taking their seven-month-old daughter to a friends house.

In case you missed it, Amanda will be returning to the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! sequel, which just recently started filming.

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadosky

