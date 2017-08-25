Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017

Andra Day: 'Stand Up for Something' (feat. Common) from 'Marshall' - Stream & Download!

Andra Day‘s brand new song from the Marshall soundtrack, “Stand Up for Something” featuring Common, has just been released!

Marshall sees Chadwick Boseman stepping into the role of the first African-American Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall in the upcoming biopic, which also features Josh Gad as Sam Friedman, Sterling K. Brown as Joseph Spell, Kate Hudson as Eleanor Strubing.

Stand Up for Something” was written for Marshall by eight-time Academy Award-nominee Diane Warren and Common. “I was so moved by the story of Thurgood Marshall. It was an incredible honor to not only be asked to record the lead single, but also appear in the movie,” Andra said in a statement. “I’ve always dreamed of working with Diane and Common, and the experience was better than I could have ever imagined. This is such an important project. I’m thankful to be a part of it.”

You can also stream “Stand Up for Something” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


