Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 2:40 am

Ben Affleck Steps Out Solo in LA After Spending Time with Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in NYC

Ben Affleck grabs an iced coffee to go from Starbucks on Thursday afternoon (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor and director put his buff biceps on display as he stepped out to run some errands around town.

Earlier this week, Ben was seen spending time with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in New York City.

While he was on the east coast, Ben and Lindsay were spotted on a couple lowkey dinner dates around NYC.

