Ben Affleck Steps Out Solo in LA After Spending Time with Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in NYC

Ben Affleck grabs an iced coffee to go from Starbucks on Thursday afternoon (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor and director put his buff biceps on display as he stepped out to run some errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Earlier this week, Ben was seen spending time with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in New York City.

While he was on the east coast, Ben and Lindsay were spotted on a couple lowkey dinner dates around NYC.

10+ pictures inside of Ben Affleck out in LA…