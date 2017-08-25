Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 11:34 am

Bodybuilder Rich Piana Dead at 46

Bodybuilder Rich Piana Dead at 46
  • Sad news about Rich Piana, who died after a medical emergency – TMZ
  • Noah Cyrus dishes on her biggest musical inspiration – Just Jared Jr
  • Here’s why everyone is talking about Tom Cruise‘s butt – Lainey Gossip
  • The 21 most savage reactions to Taylor Swift‘s new song – TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus‘ music video evolution shows she can’t be tamed – MTV
  • Kate Middleton is not too princessy to play sports – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Rich Piana, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr