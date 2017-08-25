Carly Rae Jepsen Releases 'Cut to the Feeling' Video - Watch Now!

Carly Rae Jepsen just dropped the music video for her new song “Cut to the Feeling!”

The 31-year-old songstress released a black and white video for the song, which is featured on the soundtrack for Leap!

The vid shows clips from the adorable animated film, intercut with Carly Rae performing with her band.

Carly Rae also has a voice over role in the filming, portraying a dance mentor named Odette who helps a ballerina named Felicie realize her full potential as a dancer.

Check out the music video below…