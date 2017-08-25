Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 2:44 pm

Carly Rae Jepsen Releases 'Cut to the Feeling' Video - Watch Now!

Carly Rae Jepsen Releases 'Cut to the Feeling' Video - Watch Now!

Carly Rae Jepsen just dropped the music video for her new song “Cut to the Feeling!”

The 31-year-old songstress released a black and white video for the song, which is featured on the soundtrack for Leap!

The vid shows clips from the adorable animated film, intercut with Carly Rae performing with her band.

Carly Rae also has a voice over role in the filming, portraying a dance mentor named Odette who helps a ballerina named Felicie realize her full potential as a dancer.

Check out the music video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Carly Rae Jepsen, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr