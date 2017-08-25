Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 5:25 pm

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Puts Funeral Organizers on Blast: 'I'm So Disgusted!'

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Puts Funeral Organizers on Blast: 'I'm So Disgusted!'

Chester Bennington‘s ex-wife Samantha Marie Olit is furious at the organizers who arranged the late Linkin Park frontman’s funeral.

“My son [Draven] & I have not had an opportunity to speak not even at his funeral ( that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere, it was more like checking into KROQ’s Weinie Roast Festival,” she wrote in a status update on Facebook on Wednesday (August 23).

Chester is survived by his wife Talinda and their three kids, as well as his son with Samantha and two children from another relationship.

“We’re were photos of him,? why did the program look like a cheap happy hour menu?! I’m so disgusted on so many levels! Their were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!”

“You all forget the sacrifice my husband & I made financially & keeping peoples positions in place when we we were young and participate making LP even happen. Shame on you!! The truth on every level will come out,” she added.

“I hope you like capitalizing on his death .. karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see.”

Chester and Samantha married in 1996 and divorced in 2005. They had one child together, Draven, in 2002.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frederick M. Brown; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chester Bennington, Samantha Marie Olit

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr