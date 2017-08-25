Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Puts Funeral Organizers on Blast: 'I'm So Disgusted!'

Chester Bennington‘s ex-wife Samantha Marie Olit is furious at the organizers who arranged the late Linkin Park frontman’s funeral.

“My son [Draven] & I have not had an opportunity to speak not even at his funeral ( that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere, it was more like checking into KROQ’s Weinie Roast Festival,” she wrote in a status update on Facebook on Wednesday (August 23).

Chester is survived by his wife Talinda and their three kids, as well as his son with Samantha and two children from another relationship.

“We’re were photos of him,? why did the program look like a cheap happy hour menu?! I’m so disgusted on so many levels! Their were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!”

“You all forget the sacrifice my husband & I made financially & keeping peoples positions in place when we we were young and participate making LP even happen. Shame on you!! The truth on every level will come out,” she added.

“I hope you like capitalizing on his death .. karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see.”

Chester and Samantha married in 1996 and divorced in 2005. They had one child together, Draven, in 2002.