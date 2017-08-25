Colton Haynes Bares His 'Full Moon' in His Birthday Suit

Colton Haynes is baring it all in a new photo from his vacation with fiance Jeff Leatham.

To celebrate the full moon, Colton and Jeff both shared photos of themselves in their birthday suits, showing off their own personal full moons!

“Celebrating last nights full moon 🌚,” both of them captioned the photos. Go to Instagram for the full images.

Colton and Jeff have been on vacation the past few days and have shared lots of great pics. See the rest in the gallery!