Fri, 25 August 2017 at 3:43 pm

Colton Haynes Bares His 'Full Moon' in His Birthday Suit

Colton Haynes Bares His 'Full Moon' in His Birthday Suit

Colton Haynes is baring it all in a new photo from his vacation with fiance Jeff Leatham.

To celebrate the full moon, Colton and Jeff both shared photos of themselves in their birthday suits, showing off their own personal full moons!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Haynes

“Celebrating last nights full moon 🌚,” both of them captioned the photos. Go to Instagram for the full images.

Colton and Jeff have been on vacation the past few days and have shared lots of great pics. See the rest in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
colton haynes full moon photos 01
colton haynes full moon photos 02
colton haynes full moon photos 03
colton haynes full moon photos 04
colton haynes full moon photos 05
colton haynes full moon photos 06
colton haynes full moon photos 07
colton haynes full moon photos 08
colton haynes full moon photos 09
colton haynes full moon photos 10

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Caution, Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

