Top Stories
Jay Z Explains Why He &amp; Beyonce Named Their Twins Rumi &amp; Sir

Jay Z Explains Why He & Beyonce Named Their Twins Rumi & Sir

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 10:57 pm

Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off at the Weigh-Ins Ahead of Big Fight

Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off at the Weigh-Ins Ahead of Big Fight

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are getting amped up for their big match!

Fans watched Floyd, 40, and Conor, 29, face off at the weigh-ins on Friday (August 25) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two are set to fight in the highly anticipated Mayweather vs McGregor match this Saturday, which will air live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Showtime.

Floyd weighed in at 149.5 pounds (under the 154-pound limit), while Conor weighed in at 153 pounds.

“[Floyd] looks like dog s–t, you know that,” Conor said. “He looks blown up, full of water. He’s not going to keep my pace. Trust me on that. That’s the worst shape I’ve ever seen him. He looks blown out, out of shape. I’m going to breeze through him.”

When asked about the pro-Conor crowd, Floyd replied, “They can’t fight for him.”

“I’ve been here before,” Floyd added. “I know what it takes to win a fight of this magnitude. I do a lot of [talking]. He did a lot of [talking]. But tomorrow, it comes down to the fighters. … Weight doesn’t win fights, fighting wins fights.”

Conor also sported an Irish flag as a cape during the weigh-in. See all the shirtless pics in our gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
conor mcgregor and floyd mayweather face off at the weigh ins ahead of fight 01
conor mcgregor and floyd mayweather face off at the weigh ins ahead of fight 02
conor mcgregor and floyd mayweather face off at the weigh ins ahead of fight 03
conor mcgregor and floyd mayweather face off at the weigh ins ahead of fight 04
conor mcgregor and floyd mayweather face off at the weigh ins ahead of fight 05
conor mcgregor and floyd mayweather face off at the weigh ins ahead of fight 06
conor mcgregor and floyd mayweather face off at the weigh ins ahead of fight 07

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr