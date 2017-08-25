Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off at the Weigh-Ins Ahead of Big Fight

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are getting amped up for their big match!

Fans watched Floyd, 40, and Conor, 29, face off at the weigh-ins on Friday (August 25) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two are set to fight in the highly anticipated Mayweather vs McGregor match this Saturday, which will air live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Showtime.

Floyd weighed in at 149.5 pounds (under the 154-pound limit), while Conor weighed in at 153 pounds.

“[Floyd] looks like dog s–t, you know that,” Conor said. “He looks blown up, full of water. He’s not going to keep my pace. Trust me on that. That’s the worst shape I’ve ever seen him. He looks blown out, out of shape. I’m going to breeze through him.”

When asked about the pro-Conor crowd, Floyd replied, “They can’t fight for him.”

“I’ve been here before,” Floyd added. “I know what it takes to win a fight of this magnitude. I do a lot of [talking]. He did a lot of [talking]. But tomorrow, it comes down to the fighters. … Weight doesn’t win fights, fighting wins fights.”

Conor also sported an Irish flag as a cape during the weigh-in.