Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 7:29 pm

Corinne Olympios Has a Reality Show in the Works!

Corinne Olympios Has a Reality Show in the Works!

Corinne Olympios just revealed that she has two TV shows in the works.

The 24-year-old reality show star, who found herself in the middle of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal this summer, is not shying away from TV.

“I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I’m also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Corinne plans to reveal more about her upcoming projects during her sit-down interview with Chris Harrison after Bachelor in Paradise next week.

“It’s going to be really great finally being able to tell my side of things, through my eyes. I’m really happy it was with Chris because Chris is a good friend of mine so I’d rather interview with him than anyone else,” she said.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Corinne Olympios

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr
  • SquidBillie

    The clock is out on your 15 minutes. You’re not that important or interesting, so go away now.