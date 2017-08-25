Corinne Olympios Has a Reality Show in the Works!

Corinne Olympios just revealed that she has two TV shows in the works.

The 24-year-old reality show star, who found herself in the middle of the Bachelor in Paradise scandal this summer, is not shying away from TV.

“I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I’m also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Corinne plans to reveal more about her upcoming projects during her sit-down interview with Chris Harrison after Bachelor in Paradise next week.

“It’s going to be really great finally being able to tell my side of things, through my eyes. I’m really happy it was with Chris because Chris is a good friend of mine so I’d rather interview with him than anyone else,” she said.