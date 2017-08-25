Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017 at 8:00 am

Courteney Cox Grabs Dinner with Friends at Craig's

Courteney Cox Grabs Dinner with Friends at Craig's

Courteney Cox is all smiles as she leaves dinner at celeb hotspot Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (August 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 53-year-old former Friends actress went business casual in a navy blazer, jeans, and navy wedges as she grabbed dinner with a few friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courteney Cox

The following night, Courteney was spotted wearing a black sweater as she attended an event at Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

For the past couple of years, Courteney has been enjoying life out of the spotlight as she’s been spotted grabbing lowkey dinners with friends.
