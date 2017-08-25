Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Pranks Fans Looking for an Autograph (Video)

Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Pranks Fans Looking for an Autograph (Video)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson totally punked a group of fans last night!

The 45-year-old Baywatch actor (and total silver fox) had just finished up a 16-hour work day after wrapping filming on his upcoming movie Skyscraper.

"Exhausted from the work day, but always make time to have a lil' fun," he captioned the Instagram video below. "And by have a lil' fun I mean I'm an asshole. Hey I haven't slept in days so I have an excuse. 😈 Greatest fans in the world. Grateful man. Luv U back! #BurninTheMidnightOil."

In the video, Dwayne drives toward a group of fans waiting to see him at 1:15 a.m., calling out, “Hey, how you guys doing?”

When the fans ask him for autographs, he drives right past them and says, "Nah, I don’t like fans."

Watch below to find out what happened next!

Don't miss Dwayne in Skyscraper when it hits theaters on July 13, 2018.

