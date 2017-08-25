Emma Roberts Looks Cute in Denim While Grocery Shopping

Emma Roberts flaunts her fun and fashionable side while on a grocery run on Thursday afternoon (August 24) at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old American Horror Story actress rocked a 2D cartoon-style cross body bag and a denim dress as she wheeled out her grocery cart.

Last week, Emma demonstrated her impressive flexibility skills in an Instagram post, stretching on a ballet bar during a hot pilates class.

AHS: Cult, the seventh season of the anthology franchise – which also stars Emma‘s fiance Evan Peters – premieres on September 5 on FX.