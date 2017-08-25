Emma Stone & Jonah Hill Bring Back the '80s on 'Maniac' Set

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are hard at work on their new Netflix series Maniac!

The 28-year-old La La Land actress and the 33-year-old Wolf of Wall Street actor were spotted filming new scenes on Friday (August 25) in New York City.

The two rocked some seriously ’80s-style hairdos – Emma sported big blonde curls, while a slimmed-down Jonah rocked a curly mullet.

Emma also wore acid-washed jeans, and Jonah wore a jersey, short shorts, and high socks.

The dark comedy is based on the Norwegian comedy series of the same name. It follows “a man who lives a fantasy life in his dreams, but in reality, is locked up at an institution,” according to Variety.

Emma and Jonah are both playing patients at the institution. This is the first time the two have worked together since Superbad.

Don’t miss Maniac when it hits the streaming service in 2018!

