Fri, 25 August 2017 at 6:00 am
Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Love for Wine at Dinner!
Eva Longoria is all smiles as she leaves dinner at TAO restaurant on Tuesday night (August 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 42-year-old actress and director rocked a pair of white jeans and a T shirt that red “Save Water Drink Wine” as she grabbed dinner with a few of her friends.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria
The following day, Eva took to Instagram to share a cute post of herself wearing the same shirt as she kissed a glass of wine.
Check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Katy Perry
Sponsored Links by ZergNet