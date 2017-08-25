Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017 at 1:09 am

Fergie Drops 'Hungry' Video Featuring Rick Ross - Watch Now!

Fergie Drops 'Hungry' Video Featuring Rick Ross - Watch Now!

Fergie just dropped the music video for her new song “Hungry” off her upcoming album Double Dutchess!

The song features Rick Ross and he is seen in the video as well.

Fergie just announced that her upcoming album will have a visual album “experience” and you can go to iPic movie theaters to watch the full premiere on September 20, two days before the album drops!

This is the second song that Fergie dropped this evening, following “You Already Know” featuring Nicki Minaj. Go take a listen!


Fergie – Hungry ft. Rick Ross
  • Koos

    so she is NO racist any longer……………

  • henry

    I already got the album when it leaked last month, surprised that no ones talked about the leak in the news