Fergie Reveals That Black Eyed Peas Fans Didn't Like Her at First!

Fergie is reflecting on her early days in the music scene – and things weren’t always so glamorous.

The 42-year-old “M.I.L.F. $” entertainer visited Sirius XM’s Hits 1 at Sirium XM LA Studios in Hollywood for an interview about her upcoming solo album, Double Dutchess, where she confessed that it took a long time to gain the love from hardcore Black Eyed Peas fans when she first joined the group.

“‘Where Is The Love?’ comes out…boom, bloggers: who is this terrible person ruining the Black Eyed Peas? She’s horrible! She’s awful!” Fergie said.

“I get it. When you hold something so dear, like hardcore fans, for some reason they thought I was some mastermind making the group pop. It was just horrible. Just the worst things possible you could hear about yourself…it was like a punch in the gut, because I was so excited and finally felt free, and then it was like…rejection.”

Still, Fergie coped with the cold reception by looking inward: “You gotta find it within yourself…I have prayer. I have my spirit that just kind of gets me off the floor and just says ‘You know that? Mm-mm, mm-mm. This is noise. You know what you’re supposed to be doing. You know what your destiny is. Go. Go get it.”

“I’m an underdog. I’ve always had that underdog fight,” Fergie concluded. “This is supposed to happen to me. This is my story.”