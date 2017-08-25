Fifth Harmony Drop Super Sultry 'He Like That' Video - Watch Now!

Fifth Harmony just released their new music video for “He Like That” and you need to see it!

The ladies – Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei – show off their super sultry sides in the video for their new single.

Not only do the girls show off their incredible dance moves but they also cozy up with some really hot guys!

Earlier today, 5H dropped their new self-titled album, so make sure to check that out after watching the video.

Check out the entire video below…



Fifth Harmony – “He Like That”

Check out the entire video below…



Fifth Harmony – “He Like That”