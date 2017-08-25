Fifth Harmony: 'Fifth Harmony' Album Stream & Download - Listen Here!

Fifth Harmony‘s new album is finally here!!

The ladies – including Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui – just dropped their new self-titled album Fifth Harmony and we can’t stop listening to it!

Fifth Harmony is the third studio album the group has released after they released 7/27 last year. It is also the first album Fifth Harmony has released since Camila Cabello left the group.

You can download Fifth Harmony‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Fifth Harmony below!