Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 12:02 am

Fifth Harmony: 'Fifth Harmony' Album Stream & Download - Listen Here!

Fifth Harmony: 'Fifth Harmony' Album Stream & Download - Listen Here!

Fifth Harmony‘s new album is finally here!!

The ladies – including Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui – just dropped their new self-titled album Fifth Harmony and we can’t stop listening to it!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony is the third studio album the group has released after they released 7/27 last year. It is also the first album Fifth Harmony has released since Camila Cabello left the group.

You can download Fifth Harmony‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Fifth Harmony below!
