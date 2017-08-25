Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Shares Hot Shirtless Pics from Birthday Vacation!

Brant Daugherty celebrated his 32nd birthday this week by taking a trip to the Dominican Republic with his girlfriend Kim Hidalgo!

The future Fifty Shades Freed actor spent some time in paradise at the Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana resort.

“Big thanks to @secretsresorts for hosting me for my bday weekend in Punta Cana! And thanks again for the private cabana,” Brant wrote on Instagram.

“Got my girl, a coconut full of rum, and a beautiful Caribbean ocean. Life is good. @kimhidalgo,” he wrote in another caption.

Brant, best known for his work on Pretty Little Liars, will be playing Sawyer in the final Fifty Shades movie.