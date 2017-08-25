Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 3:07 pm

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Shares Hot Shirtless Pics from Birthday Vacation!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Shares Hot Shirtless Pics from Birthday Vacation!

Brant Daugherty celebrated his 32nd birthday this week by taking a trip to the Dominican Republic with his girlfriend Kim Hidalgo!

The future Fifty Shades Freed actor spent some time in paradise at the Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana resort.

“Big thanks to @secretsresorts for hosting me for my bday weekend in Punta Cana! And thanks again for the private cabana,” Brant wrote on Instagram.

“Got my girl, a coconut full of rum, and a beautiful Caribbean ocean. Life is good. @kimhidalgo,” he wrote in another caption.

Brant, best known for his work on Pretty Little Liars, will be playing Sawyer in the final Fifty Shades movie.
Just Jared on Facebook
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 01
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 02
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 03
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 04
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 05
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 06
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 07
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 08
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 09
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 10
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 11
brant daugherty shares hot shirtless pics from birthday vacation 12

Photos: Twitter, Facebook
Posted to: Brant Daugherty, Kim Hidalgo, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr