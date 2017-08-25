Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017 at 4:25 pm

Freddie Prinze Jr. Cooks Up One of His Recipes for Dunkin Donuts!

Freddie Prinze Jr. Cooks Up One of His Recipes for Dunkin Donuts!

Compliments to the chef!

Freddie Prinze, Jr. isn’t just known for his roles in movies like She’s All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer – he’s also a cookbook author.

On Thursday (August 24), the 41-year-old actor lead a demonstration of a recipe featured in his cookbook, Back to the Kitchen, at the Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee at Home launch of their new Cold Brew Coffee Packs in New York City.

Back to the Kitchen features 75 of Freddie‘s recipes, as well as personal family photos and a foreword penned by his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“Had a blast in NYC today whipping up my Green Chile Eggs and sipping on new Dunkin’ Donuts Cold Brew coffee you make at home,” Freddie wrote on his Instagram.
Credit: Nicholas Hunt; Photos: Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts
