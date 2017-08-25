French Montana: 'Unforgettable (Mariah Carey Remix)' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

French Montana‘s smash hit “Unforgettable” just got a brand new official remix from the one and only Mariah Carey, and you can have your first listen right here!

The 47-year-old entertainer adds her signature stamp to the infectious Swae Lee-assisted chorus and even adds background vocals during the 32-year-old rapper’s verses to help accentuate certain lines.

In addition to the brand new remix, Mariah and French have also released an official acoustic remix, which is mostly driven by guitar and a folk-inspired instrumentals.

The original “Unforgettable” is currently at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the “Unforgettable (Mariah Carey Remix)” is available on iTunes now.

