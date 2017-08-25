Get to Know R5's Ellington Ratliff with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Ellington Ratliff is the drummer for the band R5 and we sat down with him to learn some fun facts you might know about his life!

The 24-year-old musician has been a member of the band since 2009 and he is dating keyboard player Rydel Lynch.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts about Ellington:

1. I was named after the Famous Jazz musician Duke Ellington .

. 2. I play drums in the band R5 .

. 3. When I was thirteen I did the workshop and LA company of 13 a musical by Jason Robert Brown (famous composer in the theater world) and later Ariana Grande did the same show on Broadway.

4. The biggest show I/R5 ever played was in front of 8,000 people in Argentina. It was insane. Ross (lead singer) fell into the crowd on the first song.

5. I'm writing this list from Mexico and soon we'll be coming to Europe and South America so come to a show if you're around!

6. Although Google says I’m from Wisconsin (I don’t know why and yes I Google myself..) I was actually born and raised in Los Angeles.

7. I am obsessed with finding out about new/old music. Currently going through a 90’s rap phase, so check out A Tribe Called Quest and Digable Planets.

8. If I could play with any artist it’d probably be Jack White . The White Stripes were one of the first rock bands I got into so it would be a nice full circle situation. Jack if you read this.. have your people call my people..

9. My most embarrassing moment is when I was doing 13. I was depantsed in front of the whole cast, and I mean… completely depantsed.

10. R5 and I just released our EP New Addictions and if you haven’t listened to it yet, you should because it’s better than everything else. And I mean everything..

