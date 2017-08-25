Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017

Hailey Baldwin Celebrates Sofia Richie's Birthday With Kendall Jenner!

Hailey Baldwin stepped out to support her friend Sofia Richie!

The 20-year-old model was spotted while attending Sofia‘s 19th birthday bash on Thursday night (August 24) at Delilah’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

Hailey went for a super cute peachy-pink ensemble!

She was also joined at the party by her BFF Kendall Jenner!

That same day, Sofia took to her Instagram to share a birthday message about what she has planned for as a 19-year-old!

“18 was all about finding myself and 19 is all about loving myself. Thankful every morning I wake up and get to spend time with the people I love. Today’s a good day💕 #bday,” Sofia wrote.
