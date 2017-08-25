Jared Leto Jokes He's on Tinder, Says He Has No Personal Life

Jared Leto is opening up about his personal life, well his lack of one actually.

When the 45-year-old actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was asked how he has time for himself, he joked, “It’s called Tinder.”

He then added, “I just said that so I get a little stock from the company.”

“I actually don’t have much of a personal life, but I love my work,” he told E! News. “To me, I’d rather write a song than go to a party. I’d rather work on a piece of content or do something that I’m excited about than a lot of other things.”



