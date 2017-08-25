Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 12:02 pm

Jared Leto Jokes He's on Tinder, Says He Has No Personal Life

Jared Leto Jokes He's on Tinder, Says He Has No Personal Life

Jared Leto is opening up about his personal life, well his lack of one actually.

When the 45-year-old actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was asked how he has time for himself, he joked, “It’s called Tinder.”

He then added, “I just said that so I get a little stock from the company.”

“I actually don’t have much of a personal life, but I love my work,” he told E! News. “To me, I’d rather write a song than go to a party. I’d rather work on a piece of content or do something that I’m excited about than a lot of other things.”


