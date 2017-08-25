Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017 at 8:54 pm

Jay Z Explains Why He & Beyonce Named Their Twins Rumi & Sir

Jay Z Explains Why He & Beyonce Named Their Twins Rumi & Sir

Jay Z is spilling on the reason he and Beyonce decided to name their two-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The 47-year-old rapper made the revelation during hosts Elliot Wilson and Brian Miller‘s Rap Radar podcast earlier this week.

Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” Jay said. “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.”

Jay and Beyonce are also parents to five-year-old Blue Ivy, who rapped a freestyle for one of the bonus tracks on Jay‘s new album, 4:44.

“I can’t even listen to that song no more,” Jay shared. “I only listen to her freestyle, and then I’m like, ‘I can’t listen to this.’ … She got the headphones and she climbed on the little stool, and then she just started rapping. I was like, ‘Oh, s–t.’ I have [her full freestyle] on my phone. Five minutes! Five minutes of her doing that.”

Click inside to hear what Jay had to say about bringing his family on tour…

The family will be hitting the road soon for Jay‘s tour.

“I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months to just really bond and see their fingers and s–t like that,” he explained. “They’ll be with me [on tour] anyway but I’m just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I’m not doing anything. I’m just focused on them. I’m not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That’s why the tour is so far away from the release of the album.”

Jay‘s album was released on June 30, around the same time the twins were born. Check it out here if you missed it.
