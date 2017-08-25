Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017 at 9:37 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hold Hands for NYC Dinner Date

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hold Hands for NYC Dinner Date

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez coupled up for a dinner date tonight!

The 48-year-old singer and actress and the 42-year-old former baseball player showed some sweet PDA while wrapping up their meal at The Mark Hotel on Friday (August 25) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

They were joined by her manager Benny Medina.

Jennifer looked chic in a green jumpsuit and matching high heels, completing her look with bright red lipstick, gold hoop earrings, and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

Jennifer and Alex have been spending a ton of time together lately. They were recently spotted snuggling up on the set of her NBC series Shades of Blue.

On Thursday, Jennifer sported bloody knuckles while filming new action scenes for her show in NYC.

See more pics from Jennifer and Alex’s dinner date below…
