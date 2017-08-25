Jimmy Kimmel & Jay Leno Ended Beef After Jimmy's Son's Open Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel and Jay Leno have ended their beef and it’s all thanks to Jimmy‘s son Billy.

The 49-year-old late-night host revealed that Jay reached out to him following Billy‘s open heart surgery.

“Jay and I have made peace. After my son had his operation, he called me and he was very nice,” Jimmy told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

Jimmy and Jay have had a public rivalry, with Jimmy dissing Jay many times during his career. He went on to explain the history behind their beef.

“You can’t argue with his success and his longevity. I will say, when I was in high school and college, he was one of my all-time favorite comics. You have to remember how much I love David Letterman. When all that stuff happened, I was just a fan, reading Bill Carter’s book [The Late Shift: Letterman, Leno, and the Network Battle for the Night] and there was a villain and a hero, and Dave was the hero and Jay was the villain. I started off with a negative feeling about it. I sometimes insert myself into situations I have no business inserting myself into,” Jimmy explained.