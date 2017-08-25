John Mayer Basically Asks Out Erin Foster on Instagram
John Mayer tried to score a date on Instagram!
The 39-year-old “Gravity” crooner slid into musician David Foster‘s Instagram comments to express his interest in his daughter, writer Erin Foster, 35.
“Can you put a good word in for me?” John wrote underneath a sweet photo David posted of himself and Erin for her birthday (below).
David captioned the pic, “🎼one of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou.”
Erin then commented on the photo with three kissing face emojis.
John was last romantically tied to Katy Perry. The two dated on and off from 2012 to 2014.
Check out John and Erin’s comments below…