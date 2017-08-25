Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 6:22 pm

John Mayer Basically Asks Out Erin Foster on Instagram

John Mayer Basically Asks Out Erin Foster on Instagram

John Mayer tried to score a date on Instagram!

The 39-year-old “Gravity” crooner slid into musician David Foster‘s Instagram comments to express his interest in his daughter, writer Erin Foster, 35.

“Can you put a good word in for me?” John wrote underneath a sweet photo David posted of himself and Erin for her birthday (below).

David captioned the pic, “🎼one of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou.”

Erin then commented on the photo with three kissing face emojis.

John was last romantically tied to Katy Perry. The two dated on and off from 2012 to 2014.

A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on

Check out John and Erin’s comments below…

john mayer basically asks out erin foster on instagram she responds 02

