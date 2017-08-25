Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017 at 12:00 pm

Kathy Bates Plays Marijuana Legalization Advocate In New Netflix Show 'Disjointed' - Watch Trailer Here!

Kathy Bates Plays Marijuana Legalization Advocate In New Netflix Show 'Disjointed' - Watch Trailer Here!

Kathy Bates has officially made her way to Netflix with her brand new sitcom called, Disjointed!

The 69-year-old actress joined her co-stars Chris Redd, Elizabeth Alderfer, Elizabeth Ho, Dougie Baldwin, Tone Bell, Betsy Sodaro, Aaron Moten, as well as director Richie Keen and writer David Javerbaum at the premiere screening held on Thursday (August 24) at the Netflix Theatre in Hollywood.

In Disjointed, Kathy plays Ruth Feldman, a lifelong marijuana legalization advocate who employs her newly graduated son and a team of young “budtenders” to help run her new Los Angeles marijuana dispensary.

Season one of Disjointed is available to stream in full on Netflix now – Watch the trailer below!


Disjointed | Official Trailer | Netflix
