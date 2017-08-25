Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 11:16 am

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner is posing for her most risque shoot ever for V Magazine‘s latest issue, on newsstands August 31.

The 19-year-old reality star wears some sheer outfits, styled by Anna Trevelyan, in which she shows off all her assets for photographer Nick Knight.

“That was actually my first super nude shoot. I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude,” Kylie said in the interview.

Kylie also opened up about being in the spotlight: “I don’t know what it’s like to not be in the spotlight. That’s normal to me. There’s nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I’m just trying to focus on that.”

For more from Kylie, visit VMagazine.com!
kylie jener bares it all in risque v magazine photo shoot 01
kylie jener bares it all in risque v magazine photo shoot 02
kylie jener bares it all in risque v magazine photo shoot 03

Photos: Nick Knight
