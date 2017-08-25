Top Stories
Fri, 25 August 2017 at 1:34 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Still Recite 'Titanic' Lines to Each Other!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Still Recite 'Titanic' Lines to Each Other!

It’s no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are still close friends, two decades after the starred in Titanic together. But, you’re going to love hearing that they still recite their lines to each other!

The 41-year-old actress opened up about what she and Leo, 42, like to do when they are hanging out.

“You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much,” Kate told Glamour UK.

“We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’ I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny,” she added.

One month ago, Kate and Leo were spotted on vacation together in France!
