Liam Hemsworth Heads to Malibu After Wrapping 'Isn't It Romantic'

Liam Hemsworth is back home in California!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted grabbing lunch at a private club on Friday (August 25) in Malibu, Calif.

Liam had been spending time in New York City filming his new movie Isn’t It Romantic but just wrapped filming this week.

He stars in the film alongside Rebel Wilson, which revolves around a cynical woman who discovers she’s been trapped inside a romantic comedy.

While Liam was away, his fiance Miley Cyrus wrote a super sweet note to him on Instagram saying how much she missed him!

We’re sure the couple is happy to be back together!