Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 6:29 pm

Liam Hemsworth Heads to Malibu After Wrapping 'Isn't It Romantic'

Liam Hemsworth Heads to Malibu After Wrapping 'Isn't It Romantic'

Liam Hemsworth is back home in California!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted grabbing lunch at a private club on Friday (August 25) in Malibu, Calif.

Liam had been spending time in New York City filming his new movie Isn’t It Romantic but just wrapped filming this week.

He stars in the film alongside Rebel Wilson, which revolves around a cynical woman who discovers she’s been trapped inside a romantic comedy.

While Liam was away, his fiance Miley Cyrus wrote a super sweet note to him on Instagram saying how much she missed him!

We’re sure the couple is happy to be back together!
Just Jared on Facebook
liam hemsworth grabs lunch in malibu 01
liam hemsworth grabs lunch in malibu 02
liam hemsworth grabs lunch in malibu 03
liam hemsworth grabs lunch in malibu 04
liam hemsworth grabs lunch in malibu 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr