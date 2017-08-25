Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 11:16 am

Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrates Plaza Opening In Puerto Rico!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is all smiles as he hits the stage to give a speech at the inauguration of his family business “La Placita de Guisin” on Thursday (August 24) in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

The 37-year-old Hamilton creator also returned to the island to reveal a brand new memorial in honor of the memory of his grandfather Wisin, who took him during his first steps in the world of fine arts.

“To summarize for our English speakers who may have missed yesterday’s details… We opened a plaza in Vega Alta yesterday. It’s named after my Abuelo Guisin, who was the George Bailey of Vega Alta. It’s got kiosks and museum of my stuff (awards & pics n stuff),” Lin tweeted. “Tourists visiting PR–it’s our hope that on your trip, you come to our placita in Vega Alta and take a pic. Spend locally.”
