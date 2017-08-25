Miguel: 'Sky Walker' (feat. Travis Scott) Music Video, Download & Lyrics Here!

Miguel is making his return to music with the release of his brand new single called “Sky Walker” featuring Travis Scott!

The track is the 33-year-old singer’s first taste off of his upcoming fourth studio album, which is the follow-up to 2015′s Wildheart.

“I’m a major Stars Wars geek. I’m trying to make one of the conventions next year. I would go in full costume too,” Miguel told Genius about the inspiration behind the song. “Luke Skywalker is the chosen one. For some reason he’s just great and has all of the wherewithal in him. Sometimes I don’t know why my mind connects certain things, but it just felt right so I left it.”

You can also stream “Sky Walker” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Miguel – Sky Walker (feat. Travis Scott) [Official Video]

