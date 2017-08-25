Millie Bobby Brown Heads to Cabo For Some Vacation Time!

Millie Bobby Brown headed to Mexico for some rest and relaxation!

The 13-year-old Stranger Things actress was joined by her family and her new co-star Sadie Sink as they hit the beach this week at the Grand Velas Resort in Cabo, Mexico.

The duo splashed in the pool, hit the spa and enjoyed some great meals at the resort’s restaurants.

“best vacation at @grandvelascabos with @sadiesink_ and it was sooooo much fun! Swimming, dancing, singing, and lots of relaxing! I love love loved the staff, the beach, and the resort! thank you for being so accommodating to me and sade!” Millie wrote on her Instagram.

She added, “love you Sade! thank you for coming to #CABO with me! These memories will last forever to me.”