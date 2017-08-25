Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Bump at 'Mindy Project' Costume Exhibit Opening!

Mindy Kaling is all smiles as she keeps arms close to her growing baby bump while attending the launch of The Mindy Project: 6 Seasons Of Style costume exhibit held at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday (August 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old pregnant actress rocked a matching floral ensemble as she joined costume designer Salvador Perez at the exhibit launch, which highlights The Mindy Project‘s six years of fashion.

“@salvadorperezcostumes and I at the INCREDIBLE exhibit of #themindyproject costumes he curated at @paleycenter in Beverly Hills,” Mindy captioned with her Instagram post. “The best costumes from 6 years of the show. Thanks @hulu for putting this together! Check out my Insta story for pics. If you go, make sure to take a photo in front of the “Mindy’s Closet” Insta wall and tag me! Visit and tell me what you think of it! 😍❤️📸”

Mindy officially confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month on the Today show.



FYI: Mindy is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.