Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 9:48 am

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Bump at 'Mindy Project' Costume Exhibit Opening!

Mindy Kaling Shows Off Baby Bump at 'Mindy Project' Costume Exhibit Opening!

Mindy Kaling is all smiles as she keeps arms close to her growing baby bump while attending the launch of The Mindy Project: 6 Seasons Of Style costume exhibit held at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday (August 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old pregnant actress rocked a matching floral ensemble as she joined costume designer Salvador Perez at the exhibit launch, which highlights The Mindy Project‘s six years of fashion.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mindy Kaling

“@salvadorperezcostumes and I at the INCREDIBLE exhibit of #themindyproject costumes he curated at @paleycenter in Beverly Hills,” Mindy captioned with her Instagram post. “The best costumes from 6 years of the show. Thanks @hulu for putting this together! Check out my Insta story for pics. If you go, make sure to take a photo in front of the “Mindy’s Closet” Insta wall and tag me! Visit and tell me what you think of it! 😍❤️📸”

Mindy officially confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month on the Today show.


A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

FYI: Mindy is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
mindy kaling shows off baby bump at mindy project costume exhibit opening 01
mindy kaling shows off baby bump at mindy project costume exhibit opening 02
mindy kaling shows off baby bump at mindy project costume exhibit opening 03
mindy kaling shows off baby bump at mindy project costume exhibit opening 04

Credit: Paul Archuleta; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mindy Kaling, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr