Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 5:36 pm

Natalie Portman Reveals Five Items She Can't Live Without

Natalie Portman Reveals Five Items She Can't Live Without

Natalie Portman is one of the most well-known actresses in the world, but her typical day sounds a lot like ours!

The 36-year-old The Death and Life of John F. Donovan actress donned a denim dress while out running errands on Thursday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

She completed her look with polka-dot wedges, stylish sunglasses, and a Christian Dior purse with a rainbow-colored strap.

Natalie recently opened up about everything she does in a typical day, from waking up at 7 a.m. to change her baby’s diaper, to throwing on some sunscreen and deodorant, to watching movies and eating dinner with her family (pasta is her fave), and more.

Natalie also revealed the five items she can’t live without.

Click inside to find out what they are…

“I’ve been living in Acne button-down dresses,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “If I go out for the evening, I always wear my Miss Dior perfume; Christophe Robin rose [hair products] make my shower really wonderful; My Dior Diorama bag makes me feel so put together; [and] Van Leeuwen vegan ice cream is my guilty pleasure.” (She once ordered 10 cartons of it on Postmates!)

Also pictured inside: Natalie keeping it casual in a white t-shirt and blue jeans while out and about on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman reveals five items she cant live without2 01
natalie portman reveals five items she cant live without2 02
natalie portman reveals five items she cant live without2 03
natalie portman reveals five items she cant live without2 04
natalie portman reveals five items she cant live without2 05
natalie portman reveals five items she cant live without2 06
natalie portman reveals five items she cant live without2 07
natalie portman reveals five items she cant live without2 08

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr