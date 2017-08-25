Natalie Portman Reveals Five Items She Can't Live Without

Natalie Portman is one of the most well-known actresses in the world, but her typical day sounds a lot like ours!

The 36-year-old The Death and Life of John F. Donovan actress donned a denim dress while out running errands on Thursday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

She completed her look with polka-dot wedges, stylish sunglasses, and a Christian Dior purse with a rainbow-colored strap.

Natalie recently opened up about everything she does in a typical day, from waking up at 7 a.m. to change her baby’s diaper, to throwing on some sunscreen and deodorant, to watching movies and eating dinner with her family (pasta is her fave), and more.

Natalie also revealed the five items she can’t live without.

“I’ve been living in Acne button-down dresses,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “If I go out for the evening, I always wear my Miss Dior perfume; Christophe Robin rose [hair products] make my shower really wonderful; My Dior Diorama bag makes me feel so put together; [and] Van Leeuwen vegan ice cream is my guilty pleasure.” (She once ordered 10 cartons of it on Postmates!)

Also pictured inside: Natalie keeping it casual in a white t-shirt and blue jeans while out and about on Wednesday in Los Angeles.