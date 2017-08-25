Nathalie Emmanuel Debunks 'Game of Thrones' Theories for RAW! (Video)

The season seven finale of Game of Thrones airs this weekend, so it is the perfect time for Nathalie Emmanuel‘s RAW feature to be released!

The 28-year-old actress, who portrays the character Missandei on the hit HBO series, played a game of “The Theories Are Coming…” in which she debunked some possible and totally impossible theories.

Among the theories were the possibility of a ninth season of Game of Thrones, Ned Stark being alive and a faceless man died in his place, Bran being the one who built the wall, and Missandei being a faceless woman.

“Oh my goodness, it’s going to be so good,” Nathalie said when asked how the season finale will be. “We really could feel the magnitude of what we were shooting. You just feel the weight of all the seasons being carried with us too. And the implications of certain characters feeling the same space for the first time. Everyone is so good. I’m going to be sad when it’s done.”

