Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 9:42 am

Netflix Reveals 'Black Mirror' Season Four Cast & Titles

Netflix Reveals 'Black Mirror' Season Four Cast & Titles

The upcoming fourth season of Black Mirror will debut on Netflix later this year and the main cast members and titles for all six episodes have been revealed!

Among the highlights in the cast are Rosemarie Dewitt, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Andrea Riseborough, and Chewing Gum‘s Michaela Coel.

Jodie Foster is even directing one of the episodes! Get the details below:

  • “Arkangel” stars Dewitt, Brenna Harding, and Owen Teague. It will be directed by Foster.
  • “USS Callister” stars Plemons, Milioti, Coel, and Jimmi Simpson. It will be directed by Toby Haynes.
  • “Crocodile” stars Riseborough, Andrew Gower, and Kiran Sonia Sawar. It will be directed by John Hillcoat.
  • “Hang the DJ” stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole, and George Blagden. It will be directed by Tim Van Patten.
  • “Metalhead” stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies, and Clint Dyer. It will be directed by David Slade.
  • “Black Museum” stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, and Babs Olusanmokun. It will be directed by Colm McCarthy.

Watch the announcement video below!


Black Mirror | Season 4 Episode Titles
