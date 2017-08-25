Netflix Reveals 'Black Mirror' Season Four Cast & Titles

The upcoming fourth season of Black Mirror will debut on Netflix later this year and the main cast members and titles for all six episodes have been revealed!

Among the highlights in the cast are Rosemarie Dewitt, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Andrea Riseborough, and Chewing Gum‘s Michaela Coel.

Jodie Foster is even directing one of the episodes! Get the details below:

“Arkangel” stars Dewitt , Brenna Harding , and Owen Teague . It will be directed by Foster .

, , and . It will be directed by . “USS Callister” stars Plemons , Milioti , Coel , and Jimmi Simpson . It will be directed by Toby Haynes .

, , , and . It will be directed by . “Crocodile” stars Riseborough , Andrew Gower , and Kiran Sonia Sawar . It will be directed by John Hillcoat .

, , and . It will be directed by . “Hang the DJ” stars Georgina Campbell , Joe Cole , and George Blagden . It will be directed by Tim Van Patten .

, , and . It will be directed by . “Metalhead” stars Maxine Peake , Jake Davies , and Clint Dyer . It will be directed by David Slade .

, , and . It will be directed by . “Black Museum” stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, and Babs Olusanmokun. It will be directed by Colm McCarthy.

Watch the announcement video below!



Black Mirror | Season 4 Episode Titles