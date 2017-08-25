Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 1:59 am

Nicki Minaj Tweets 'Be Humble' After Taylor Swift Drops 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Nicki Minaj Tweets 'Be Humble' After Taylor Swift Drops 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Has the Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift feud been reignited?

Shortly after the 27-year-old pop star released “Look What You Made Me Do,” the 34-year-old rapper took to Twitter to tweet “N—a sit down. Be humble” and fans are assuming it’s about Taylor.

Nicki and Taylor have had their issues in the past. Back in 2015, Nicki voiced her frustration about her song “Anaconda” not being nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs and said, “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”

Taylor – whose “Bad Blood” video was nominated and won – fired back, saying, “I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.”

The two seemingly put the drama behind them and performed on stage together that same year.

Nicki was also just featured on Katy Perry‘s “Swish Swish” diss track about Taylor.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr
  • HG

    I don’t care if Nicki or anyone hates Taylor; that’s totally everyone’s choice. But Nicki isn’t exactly a “humble” and “sincere” person either. Isn’t she the one that basically called out Taylor for the VMA nod, then said it wasn’t about her, started insulting her, forgave her, did a performance with her, and then was featured in a song dissing her? I have no doubt Taylor is fake, but Nicki kinda seems fake to me too… Just my opinion.