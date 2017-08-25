Nicki Minaj Tweets 'Be Humble' After Taylor Swift Drops 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Has the Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift feud been reignited?

Shortly after the 27-year-old pop star released “Look What You Made Me Do,” the 34-year-old rapper took to Twitter to tweet “N—a sit down. Be humble” and fans are assuming it’s about Taylor.



Nicki and Taylor have had their issues in the past. Back in 2015, Nicki voiced her frustration about her song “Anaconda” not being nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs and said, “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”

Taylor – whose “Bad Blood” video was nominated and won – fired back, saying, “I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.”

The two seemingly put the drama behind them and performed on stage together that same year.



Nicki was also just featured on Katy Perry‘s “Swish Swish” diss track about Taylor.