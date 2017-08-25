Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 9:00 am

Orlando Bloom to Star in New Television Series for Amazon!

Orlando Bloom to Star in New Television Series for Amazon!

Orlando Bloom is set to star in the upcoming television series Carnival Row!

The eight-episode drama will premiere on the streaming platform Amazon Prime in 2019 and Orly will start filming it this fall.

Carnival Row is about “mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. At the center of the drama is the investigation of a string of unsolved murders, which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists,” according to THR.

Orlando‘s character is “Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl. Rycroft is not supposed to care about the death of another faerish refugee, but he does — and getting to the bottom of what happened to her will come at a big cost.”

This is the actor’s first major series regular role!

ARE YOU EXCITED for Orlando Bloom’s venture into television?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Orlando Bloom, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr
  • Ice

    Yay! I love Orlando as an actor. This new world sounds like a good interesting project. Have fun, Orlando! Because when you have it we do too! :)