Orlando Bloom to Star in New Television Series for Amazon!

Orlando Bloom is set to star in the upcoming television series Carnival Row!

The eight-episode drama will premiere on the streaming platform Amazon Prime in 2019 and Orly will start filming it this fall.

Carnival Row is about “mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. At the center of the drama is the investigation of a string of unsolved murders, which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists,” according to THR.

Orlando‘s character is “Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl. Rycroft is not supposed to care about the death of another faerish refugee, but he does — and getting to the bottom of what happened to her will come at a big cost.”

This is the actor’s first major series regular role!

ARE YOU EXCITED for Orlando Bloom’s venture into television?