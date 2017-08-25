Padma Lakshmi Gets Honest About Dieting, Dress Sizes & Weight in Hollywood

Padma Lakshi is getting real about the effects of her own dieting on her seven-year-old daughter, Krishna.

The 46-year-old Top Chef host revealed in a personal essay that her focus on dress size has not gone unnoticed by her young daughter, who is already making comments that “scared” her.

“She’s noticed, and suddenly she’s told me and others in our circle, ‘I don’t want to eat because I’m watching my figure,’ or, ‘I weigh too much.’ I wasn’t thinking anything of the sort when I was 7 or 10 or even 13,” she wrote.

“Language matters,” she added. “We send signals to our daughters every day. And I am her first touchstone of femininity.”

Further on in the essay, Padma pledges to take on a different mindset for her daughter’s sake: “This year, I’ve decided my weight will not be my focus. If I need a bigger dress, so be it. That one day — or any day — on the red carpet isn’t nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn’t measure her worth by her dress size.”

Read Padma‘s essay in full at The Hollywood Reporter.