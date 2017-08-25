Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 10:40 am

Padma Lakshmi Gets Honest About Dieting, Dress Sizes & Weight in Hollywood

Padma Lakshmi Gets Honest About Dieting, Dress Sizes & Weight in Hollywood

Padma Lakshi is getting real about the effects of her own dieting on her seven-year-old daughter, Krishna.

The 46-year-old Top Chef host revealed in a personal essay that her focus on dress size has not gone unnoticed by her young daughter, who is already making comments that “scared” her.

“She’s noticed, and suddenly she’s told me and others in our circle, ‘I don’t want to eat because I’m watching my figure,’ or, ‘I weigh too much.’ I wasn’t thinking anything of the sort when I was 7 or 10 or even 13,” she wrote.

“Language matters,” she added. “We send signals to our daughters every day. And I am her first touchstone of femininity.”

Further on in the essay, Padma pledges to take on a different mindset for her daughter’s sake: “This year, I’ve decided my weight will not be my focus. If I need a bigger dress, so be it. That one day — or any day — on the red carpet isn’t nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn’t measure her worth by her dress size.”

Read Padma‘s essay in full at The Hollywood Reporter.

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Padma Lakshmi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kardashians win legal battle over makeup brand name - TMZ
  • American Idol alum David Archuleta just dropped his new EP- Just Jared Jr
  • Transparent has been renewed for season 5 before season 4 airs - TooFab
  • Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected as the president of the SAG-AFTRA - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sabrina Carpenter just booked her next acting role - Just Jared Jr